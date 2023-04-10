Exploring connectivity, the Aramis presents the Stream Lines collection for Winter 23. In a society that is increasingly free of strings, with on-demand content, multiple communication channels and infinite exchange possibilities, the pieces reflect the potential of technology and interaction, linked to the main trends in the development of men’s fashion.

Divided into five main moments during the season, the collection will bring a new face to winter. In addition to new fabrics and properties, Stream Lines will delve into different textures and a versatile color palette that ranges from more traditional tones such as Coffee, Olive and Off White to the most striking ones such as Pink, Mint and Cobalt.

