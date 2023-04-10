Home World Aramis winter 2023 capsule collection – MONDO MODA
World

Aramis winter 2023 capsule collection – MONDO MODA

by admin
Aramis winter 2023 capsule collection – MONDO MODA

Exploring connectivity, the Aramis presents the Stream Lines collection for Winter 23. In a society that is increasingly free of strings, with on-demand content, multiple communication channels and infinite exchange possibilities, the pieces reflect the potential of technology and interaction, linked to the main trends in the development of men’s fashion.
Divided into five main moments during the season, the collection will bring a new face to winter. In addition to new fabrics and properties, Stream Lines will delve into different textures and a versatile color palette that ranges from more traditional tones such as Coffee, Olive and Off White to the most striking ones such as Pink, Mint and Cobalt.

See also  Nft, we boomers and cryptoart: the risk of a future in the Metaverse

You may also like

The letter from the Italian newspapers to the...

Sebastián Cortés, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Kentucky, bank shooting: 5 dead and six injured

Electric scooters in Banja Luka | Info

Mahir Mulalić in the hospital | Fun

Palermo, apartment on fire: residents saved

Lineman elbows a suspended footballer

Franjo Arapović on Kosovo Partizan and Zvezda |...

Two Prominent Chinese Human Rights Activists Sentenced to...

Dara Ladybug in a bikini | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy