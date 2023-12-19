Arbol del amor – A Christmas tale – Thoughts from Beirut

My name is the Arbol del amor. I put down roots in Latin America in the land of the Incas and the Mayans, as close as possible to ancient and indigenous civilizations. My roots are the emanations of these men, the tohus bohus who ran barefoot, from one point to another, from the moors and from the mountains. By dint of coming and going, their feet sowed fertilizer. My roots furrowed the earth and my trunk swelled in the center of the globe, every day bigger, every day sweeter, full of sap and nutrients that rustle with a thousand lives. Oranges grew in my branches, custard apples, pineapples, avocados, strawberries, mangoes. They all grew without moving apart like balls on a Christmas tree, as if it were Christmas every day. Monkeys, children, farmers, athletes climbed into my arms to taste the enchanted flavors. In my branches, they greeted each other, hugged each other and some loved each other. They didn’t fight, there was so much juice. They all drank, they all let it go and they got drunk. My juice is white, transparent, refreshing. No more need for black gold, petrodollars or lollars. Only light juice, tree juice. Women come from far away to fill their jars at my spring. As soon as they leaned in front of my fountain, their aura was transformed; they are all 20 or 30 years old; at most 40. My elixir is that of youth. It is the women who drink it and they who instill it in their men if they wish. They are muscular and tanned; the sun is gentle; my hat transforms it, There is no smoke, no burning X-rays. My ball transforms everything into sweetness and juice. My ball regulates temperature and temperament. No global warming, no angry outbursts. I am the Arbol del amor, I come from the depths of the earth and I embrace the planet with my edges. I am a fish tree, a song tree, a python tree. Pythia, prophecy. Men are finally complying with my prophecy. Thanks for the candles. Even when they light them for me on Christmas Eve, they don’t burn, they only light up. I am the Arbol del Amor, the tree of light that envelops the earth.

Judas tree / Zeynel Cebeci via Wikicommons

Adam and Eve are lightly dressed and are not ashamed to be undressed. They no longer seek to know or transmit, only to be. In the hollow of my evergreen branches, they curl up and get lost; love at first sight, love at last sight, love at last sight. I am the Arbol del Amor, the provider of oxygen; no greenhouse effect, rather dessert, loosening. Loosen your grip on humanity, on societies. I am the tree that envelops; not the one who grabs; I am the tree that keeps watch, on Christmas Eve, on the eve of evening, on the eve of darkness.

I push into the center of the earth to keep the earthworm away. I am a tree of worms, of poets, worms to go towards, worms to soar, green to breathe. Don’t send me away. Merry Christmas.

