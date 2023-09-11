Archaeologists Unearth 2,700-Year-Old Steps in Jerusalem’s Pool of Siloam Linked to Jesus’s Miracle

Archaeologists from Israeli institutions have made a remarkable discovery in Jerusalem, unearthing eight 2,700-year-old steps in the pool of Siloam. This pool, mentioned in biblical texts, is believed to be the place where Jesus healed a man’s blindness. The ongoing excavations in the City of David, the historic site of biblical Jerusalem, including the Pool of Siloam and the Pilgrimage Road, serve as a testament to the rich heritage and enduring bond that Jews and Christians have with Jerusalem.

According to Ze’ev Orenstein, the Director of International Affairs at the City of David Foundation, this discovery has a significance beyond just faith; it is a matter of fact. The Pool of Siloam, an archaeological and historical monument, was constructed approximately 2,700 years ago as part of Jerusalem’s water supply system during the reign of King Hezekiah. It was later destroyed following the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD and was gradually covered by sediment caused by winter rains.

The steps were discovered by chance during infrastructure works carried out by an aqueduct company. Efforts are underway to restore and conserve these ancient steps and other historic sites. Orenstein explained that in a few years, visitors will have the opportunity to witness these historic sites firsthand and experience the same stones that their ancestors walked on thousands of years ago during their pilgrimages to Jerusalem.

The pool and its surrounding area hold immense importance for millions, if not billions, of people. According to Orenstein, the half-mile stretch from the Pool of Siloam in the south, along the Pilgrimage Trail to the Western Wall, the Southern Staircase, and the Temple Mount, represents the most significant half-mile on Earth. The City of David Foundation aims to preserve and showcase this significant historical and cultural heritage.