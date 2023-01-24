The new Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan, Archbishop Dal Toso, formerly served as Deputy Secretary-General of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See and President of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso as Nuncio to Jordan on January 21. Archbishop Dal Toso resigned on December 3 last year from his previous positions as Deputy Secretary-General of the Congregation for the Evangelization and President of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The Holy See Embassy in Jordan was established on April 6, 1994. The post of Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan has been vacant since 2019, since the previous ambassador, Archbishop Alberto Ortega Martín, was transferred to the Vatican Mission in Chile. The Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan was previously the Vatican’s representative in Iraq, based in Baghdad. Archbishop Dal Toso will live in Amman, and the current nuncio to Baghdad is Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, a post he has held since May 2020.

Archbishop Dal Toso was born in Vicenza, Italy. He was ordained a priest in 1989. He obtained a master’s degree in canon law from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome and a doctorate in philosophy from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. Since 1996 he has served on the Pontifical Council of One Heart, which was later incorporated into the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development.

From January 18 to 23, 2017, Bishop Dal Toso was dispatched by Pope Francis to visit Aleppo, Syria. On November 9, 2017, he was appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and President of the Pontifical Mission Societies. On December 16 of the same year, Dal Toso accepted the laying on of the hands of Cardinal Fernando Filoni and was ordained archbishop.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn