(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary-General of the Holy See’s State Department for Relations with States and International Organizations, will represent Pope Francis at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19. A statement by Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, and a tweet by the Holy See State Department confirmed the news.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. local time and will be attended by about 2,000 people, including more than a hundred kings and queens, heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito. There will be two minutes of silence across the UK at the end of the funeral.

At the moment, people continue to line up to pay tribute to the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London. Countless people formed an 8km line along the Thames, waiting more than 14 hours.

