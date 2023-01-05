Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on December 31 last year. In an interview with Vatican media before the funeral, his personal secretary, Archbishop Ganswei, mentioned the conditions of Benedict XVI’s last hours.

(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Georg Gänswein, personal secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, was interviewed on Vatican Radio on January 4. He mentioned the last moments of the Pope Emeritus’ life on earth.

Asked what were the last words of Benedict XVI, Archbishop Ganswei said: “I did not hear the last words of Benedict XVI, but in the middle of the night before his death, a The nurse on duty heard his last words. At about 3 a.m., he said: ‘Lord, I love you.’ The nurse told me this morning as soon as I entered the bedroom of the Pope Emeritus. This is the last sentence he understands.”

Archbishop Ganswei went on to say, “Usually, we read the daily service together at his bedside. That morning, I also said to the Holy Father Pope: ‘We are like yesterday. I prayed aloud. You are with us in spirit. Together.’ In fact, he couldn’t pray aloud anymore because he was having trouble breathing. At that time, he just opened his eyes a little bit – he understood what was asked – and nodded in agreement. So, I began to chant. Arrived At 8 o’clock, his breath became more and more wheezy. Two doctors who were present at the time told me: ‘I am afraid that this is the last time he must go through in this world.’”

“I called the members of the Society for the Remembrance of the Redeemer and Sister Brigida, who took care of the Pope Emeritus, and I asked them to come because it was the end of life. He was still conscious,” Archbishop Ganswei said. Having previously prepared scriptures to accompany the dying man, we prayed together for about 15 minutes while Benedict became more and more out of breath, it was evident that his breathing was getting more and more difficult. I see I looked at one of the doctors and asked, ‘Now, dying?’ And he answered me, ‘Yes, it started, but we don’t know how long it will last.’”

Regarding what happened next, Archbishop Ganswei said, “We were all there, everyone was praying in silence. At 9:34 he took his last breath. Then we continued to pray, but not for the dying, But for the dead. At the end we sang a hymn of “Hail to all.” The Pope Emeritus died during the Octave, his favorite liturgical season and one of his the feast day of his predecessor, St. Sylvester”.

“I told everyone: ‘Let’s call Pope Francis right away, he should be the first to know.’ I called him and he said: ‘I’ll come right away!'” Archbishop Ganswei said. Then he came and I accompanied him to the bedroom where Benedict XVI died. I said to everyone: ‘You stay.’ After the pope greeted them, I gave him a chair and he sat on the bed He prayed. He blessed and said goodbye. This is what happened on December 31, 2022.”

