Archbishop Pierre Discusses Pope’s Envoy Visit to the United States and Hope for Peace

Cardinal Zuppi’s Visit to the United States: A Step Towards Peace

(Vatican City) – Following the conclusion of Cardinal Zuppi’s visit to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Holy See’s ambassador to the United States, shared insights into the visit in an interview with Vatican News Network. The cardinal’s mission was to advocate for peace, particularly in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the interview, Ambassador Pierre expressed his agreement with Cardinal Zuppi’s stance on achieving a just peace in Ukraine. The cardinal aimed to provide a vision of peace from the Church’s perspective. Part of his itinerary included meeting with US President Joe Biden on July 18, where they engaged in fruitful discussions regarding the situation in Ukraine and Russia.

“President Biden listened attentively and expressed his agreement with the initiatives put forward by the pope and the cardinal,” said Ambassador Pierre. “There were extensive exchanges on how both the president and the pope view the issue at hand.”

Cardinal Zuppi emphasized the importance of understanding that the complexity of the conflict requires gradual solutions, rather than immediate fixes. He highlighted the humanitarian dimension of the crisis and the Pope’s desire to contribute to peace in every way possible, particularly focusing on the situation of children who have been brought from Ukraine to Russia.

“The cardinal made it clear to President Biden that the work has just begun, but there is goodwill and hope permeating the discussions,” explained Ambassador Pierre. “While we currently have no concrete results, the hope for peace remains strong, and it is vital for everyone to recognize this. The various meetings held by the cardinal here in the United States have shown that people are deeply concerned about this issue and are eager to lend their support.”

Ambassador Pierre further stressed the Holy See’s commitment to diplomatic efforts in the pursuit of peace. Recognizing the devastating consequences of war, he underscored the importance of taking incremental steps towards resolving conflicts.

“As diplomats, we understand that progress is made gradually. We must take one step at a time,” asserted Ambassador Pierre. “Cardinal Zuppi’s mission exemplifies this approach, where we don’t anticipate solving all the problems at once but remain hopeful for the future.”

The Holy See’s contribution to peace-building efforts, particularly from a diplomatic standpoint, cannot be understated. The repercussions of war, such as the plight of refugees, loss of life, trauma, and the impact on children, motivate the Holy See and its ambassadors to work tirelessly towards peaceful resolutions.

As the cardinal's visit to the United States concludes, the hope for peace in Ukraine remains alive. The Vatican, along with its special envoy, continues to advocate for a just and lasting peace in the region.

