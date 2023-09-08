Archbishop Pierre, Holy See’s Nuncio to the United States, discusses evangelizing a changing world and the upcoming Synod of Bishops

Archbishop Pierre, the Holy See’s nuncio to the United States, is set to be promoted to cardinal, according to an interview he gave to Vatican media. Speaking to Andrea Tornielli, Editorial Director of the Dicastery for Communications, the archbishop emphasized the importance of unity and dialogue in a changing world.

The announcement of Archbishop Pierre’s promotion came as a shock to him, as he revealed in the interview. He expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for the trust placed in him and saw it as an encouragement to continue the Holy See’s diplomatic mission. As the nuncio, Archbishop Pierre’s role is to foster dialogue between the Holy See and the local Church, enabling a better understanding of the Holy Father.

During the interview, Archbishop Pierre also discussed the dangers of polarization, particularly in the realm of politics. He lamented the tendency for people to forget the concrete reality of being human-centered, which often leads to polarized thinking. The archbishop urged for dialogue and understanding among politicians, emphasizing the need to address specific problems rather than clinging rigidly to opposing viewpoints.

Drawing attention to the issue of immigration, Archbishop Pierre highlighted the United States‘ struggle to find solutions in a polarized society. However, he praised the efforts of the American Catholic Church in defending the values of life and advocating for the poorest members of society. The archbishop commended the church for its relentless efforts over the past 50 years in championing these causes.

Speaking about the upcoming Synod of Bishops on the theme of unity, Archbishop Pierre discussed the reaction to the event in the United States. He noted that some individuals have demonized the idea of walking together and failed to grasp the intentions of the Holy Father. Archbishop Pierre referred to the Aparecida Conference in 2007, which recognized the need to adapt and find new ways to evangelize in a changing world. He emphasized that walking together as a Church requires open hearts, humility, and collaborative problem-solving.

The promotion of Archbishop Pierre to cardinal has been scheduled for September 30, when a privy council will be held to discuss potential candidates. This recognition by the Pope reflects the archbishop’s dedication to the Holy See’s mission and his commitment to fostering unity and dialogue in a rapidly changing world.

