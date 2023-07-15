Archbishop Rueda Expresses Gratitude for Cardinal Appointment and Commitment to Reconciliation in Colombia

Archbishop Rueda, from the Archdiocese of Bogotá in Colombia, is among the new cardinals announced by Pope Francis on July 9. In an interview with Vatican News, the Archbishop expressed his gratitude to the Pope for the honor and pledged to continue the process of reconciliation in Colombia.

“We are a suffering Church, always close to the people,” Archbishop Rueda emphasized. He believes that his elevation to cardinal is not only an acknowledgement of his own work but also a recognition of the efforts of the laypeople working in various fields in Colombia.

Archbishop Rueda will be ordained as a cardinal on September 30. In a recent interview with Vatican News, he described the Pope’s choice to confer the title as a recognition of the Colombian Church’s efforts in reconciliation, peace, and evangelization. He expressed his willingness to be sent by the Pope at any time to assist in governing the universal Church.

The Archbishop also shared his message to the Pope, expressing the love and support of the Colombian people. He stated, “We pray for him, we are with him, and in him, we see the successor of Saint Peter with whom we live in evangelized communion.”

Addressing the role he is expected to play as a cardinal in promoting peace in Colombia, Archbishop Rueda emphasized the importance of working together with his fellow bishops. He said, “It is not a one-man show… with the brothers Bishops and the Church on the journey in Colombia, we can play an active evangelical, social, ecclesiastical role in communion.”

Finally, the Archbishop spoke about the challenges faced by the local and universal Church. He believes that the greatest challenge is for the People of God to accept the Gospel of Jesus Christ and recognize their need for God’s love and tenderness. He also highlighted the importance of acknowledging God’s presence in both personal and family life.

This appointment of Archbishop Rueda as a cardinal highlights the Pope’s recognition of the efforts of the Colombian Church in promoting reconciliation, peace, and evangelization. His ordination as a cardinal on September 30 will serve as a significant milestone in his service to both his local community and the universal Church.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

