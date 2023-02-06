Anglican Archbishop Welby of Canterbury spoke to Vatican media after his visit to South Sudan with Pope Francis and Scottish Church leader Greenshields, saying Christians are concerned about living in division China has become accustomed to it, but “the church is one, and this is the normal situation.”

(Vatican News Network) “As a church we are used to living in division, yet the church is one and that is the normal situation”. The Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, expressed the above thoughts in an interview with Vatican Radio – Vatican News on his way back to Rome from Juba, the capital of South Sudan. He spoke with Pope Francis and Church of Scotland leader Iain Greenshields about his recent peaceful pilgrimage to South Sudan and how he felt about it.

Archbishop Welby: “The fact that for the first time after the Reformation, three religious leaders visited a country together is a sign of hope for peace and reconciliation throughout the world. After 150 years of mutual killing and then 300 After years of pointing fingers at each other, people can now come together to find peace and reconciliation, and anyone can do it.”

The archbishop mentioned that Pope Paul VI gave his predecessor, Archbishop Michael Ramsey, a power ring in the 1960s as the first symbol of the connection between the two churches. Wear it on purpose. “After that, the Pope gave me a croquet in 2016, and both the ring and the croquet spoke strongly about a transformation of the heart. I went to South Sudan with that in mind. We need a transformation of the heart “.

Archbishop Welby mentioned that this common pilgrimage is a great sign for the world and for ecumenism. So maybe this is a new way for all Christians to promote peace and reconciliation, even if different churches and communities are divided?

To this question, the archbishop asked rhetorically: “How many people were raised from the dead on Easter Sunday?” His answer was “one”. So, “How can we have so many churches?” So the archbishop shed light on the heart of the matter, saying: “There is only one resurrection, which is the source of our life. There is only one crucified God, which is the source of our forgiveness.” .There is only one God, who, as Paul indicated in 1 Corinthians, is the life of the Church and the source of our talents. God does everything to make us reconcilable, but human pride gets in the way.”

Archbishop Welby concluded by wishing that “this trip reminds people that it is normal for the Church to function as one”. “We all need to be contrasted with Christ who called us and said to us: ‘Follow me!'”

