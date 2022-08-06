Home World Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old kept alive by machines, has died
Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old kept alive by machines, has died

Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old kept alive by machines, has died

Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old British boy with irreversible brain damage after an accident, at the center of a legal battle over whether to continue his life support system, died in hospital on Saturday.

Archie Battersbee’s parents have unsuccessfully appealed to the British courts and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against the interruption of life support.

They also failed to convince the courts to authorize Archie’s transfer to a hospice for the last days of her life. Doctors treating Archie in a London hospital stated that continuing with life support would not be in his best interest and that moving the boy to a hospice could make his situation worse.

The child had been unconscious since he was injured in the family home in Essex, east London in April. “I’m the proudest mom in the world, she’s such a beautiful baby and she fought to the end,” Archie’s mother Hollie Dance told reporters outside the hospital.

