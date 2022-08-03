STRASBOURG. The European Court of Human Rights will not intervene in the decision to end life support for Archie Battersbee: the court has in fact rejected the appeal of the parents of the 12-year-old British child, in a state of brain death, an appeal against the doctors’ decision to suspend the care that keeps him alive.

With a decision taken with an urgent procedure, the president of the court – said the court itself with a note – decided “not to pronounce the requested precautionary measure” and “to declare the complaints of the applicants inadmissible”.