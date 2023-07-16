Architect by day, killer by night: a piece of pizza “fits” Rex Heuermann. “He killed at least three women”

Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman e Amber Costello. Three women killed, all found in the same position with their hands and feet bound by a belt or tape and whose remains were found on a beach called Gilgo Beach in 2010, a Long Island. So far their killer had remained on the loose, but in the last few hours the turning point has come: the man the US police arrested for one of the most intricate ‘cold cases’ of the last ten years is the 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann, married and with two children, accused of having killed the three young women, who were escorts. And, perhaps, he would have murdered other girls as well. A man with a double life: architect by day near theEmpire State Buildingat night the videos of tortured women not 92 pistol kept in the safe at home fifty kilometers away New York.

After a long and complex investigation, the man was nailed by dna taken from one Pizza slice which matched the one found on the remains of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman e Amber Costello. “He is a demon who walks among us,” defined the police chief of the county of Suffolk Rodney Harrison, revealing that he suspected the killer was ready to strike again. The architect, who appeared in court immediately after his arrest, pleaded not guilty, bursting into tears. “It wasn’t me,” he reportedly said through tears, while his lawyer described him as “shocked” by the allegations. According to the police Bartholomew, Waterman e Costello were found dead, hidden in the dunes and vegetation of the beach, next to a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-BarnesThey all worked like escortat the time the media renamed them the ‘Gilgo Beach Four’ and a film by Netflix nel 2022, ‘Lost Girls’.

The investigators they traced the killer thanks to the printouts of the cell phones disposables with which he communicated with his victims. The calls also revealed that Heuermannwho lived just across the street from the beach where the corpses in the sleepy town of Massapequakidnapped and killed the young when his wife and children were away. Bartholomew disappeared in 2009, Waterman e Costello in 2010. The architect is also a suspect in the death of Brainard-Barnes, who disappeared in 2007, although he has not yet been formally charged. At his home the police found a large one safe with as many as 92 guns and on his computer gruesome images of donne torturedabused and killed. Yet every morning in a suit and tie he got into the car and went to his studio, Consultants and Associatesa Manhattan. In an interview on Youtube of last year the murderous architect claimed to have worked in the heart of New York since 1987 and called himself “a troubleshooter”. “Doing this job has helped me understand people,” added the 59-year-old. The interviewer said after the arrest that he was already struck by the attention “to detail” of the killer and by his “imposing presence”.

Thirteen years ago, when the police discovered on the beach i corpses of the four women were actually searching for another missing person, Shannan Gilbert. Eventually, the remains of 11 people were found, including one bambino and a man who have never been identified. Even the corpse of Gilbert was found but the autopsy did not reveal any answers about her death, although the family claims she was killed.