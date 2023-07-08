Home » Arco premieres “To tell you again”, a new video single
Summer dawn to illuminate this love story to yours who Arco draw masterfully. to tell you again It is that message that never needs to be repeated every morning and that the man from Granada illustrates with another video clip of those that captivate you until the end.

to tell you again is an emotional and inspiring song in which Arco offers a beautiful reflection on love and all the borders that it manages to transcend, including that of its own existence after death. The song has been produced by Carlos Diaz (Los Planetas, Dellafuente, Colectivo DaSilva…) who in 2016 was also responsible for The hard Arc’s most popular theme.

In to tell you again he has achieved that difficult balance between subtlety and strength, between softness and crudeness, offering an artist whose voice sounds more natural and organic than ever wrapped up by the powerful rock band that has accompanied him for years in his live performances.

Your video has been provided by the Sevillian company The Barbershop Films, a production company that is rapidly becoming a national benchmark for the creation of works endowed with a personal and unmistakable stamp. On this occasion they delight us with an endearing and at the same time enigmatic story starring Elisa Cortes, Rocio Soler y Gaston Meloniwhich keeps the viewer in suspense until its final turn.

to tell you again It is part of Arco’s imminent new album, definitely scheduled for autumn 2023. In the meantime, as Arco says, I have no better proposal for the time I have left than to spend it with you. Inside video!

UPCOMING CONCERTS BY ARCO.

JULY 27. The Visa. Cordova

9-13 AUGUST. Sonora Rivera. Aranda de Duero (Burgos)

OCTOBER 21. Berlin Social Club. Almeria

