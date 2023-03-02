Home World Arcore (Monza), stabs her 76-year-old husband over a dispute: arrested
Arcore (Monza), stabs her 76-year-old husband over a dispute: arrested

Arcore (Monza), stabs her 76-year-old husband over a dispute: arrested

In Arcore (Monza), a 24-year-old Kenyan was arrested by the police for stabbing her husband, a 76-year-old Italian. It was the same woman who called for help: when the carabinieri arrived at the scene, they found the man on the sofa with a deep wound in the center of his chest. In the hospital, the elderly man said that his wife, after a quarrel and after drinking a lot of alcohol, had grabbed a kitchen knife and lashed out at her. The 76-year-old is in serious condition but not in danger of life; his wife was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

