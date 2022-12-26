Home World Arctic storm in the United States, 34 dead: shock images from the American Great Lakes trapped by snow and ice
The Arctic storm is continuing to rage over most of the continental United States well into Boxing Day. Meteorologists have called it a “potential danger to life.” The cyclone with winds at 100 kilometers per hour, followed by blizzards and snow has already caused 34 deaths and generated many blackouts, so much so that 300,000 people are without electricity. “A dramatic situation,” say the US authorities. And officials have warned that the death toll could rise as the Arctic phenomenon persists over two-thirds of the eastern United States.

“In some areas, being outdoors could lead to freezing within minutes,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned in a bulletin. And in fact the images coming from different parts of the United States are incredible. In particular in the area of ​​the American Great Lakes and in Michigan and from Buffalo where not only has more than a meter of snow fallen (but in those areas it is not new) and on the western sectors of the state of New York. In Buffalo, the blizzard and heavy snowfalls created ice stalactites up to a meter long in some areas. However, a new perturbation will flow over the Midwest and will cause snowfall down to the plains on Tuesday in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Usa, after the storm, the ice: critical situation in Buffalo. Also filmed looting in houses submerged in snow

The Weather Service has advised anyone traveling or going out to “prepare for the extreme cold by dressing in layers, covering up as much skin as possible and carrying winter safety kits in the car”. The storm, which stretches from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, claimed lives in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, New York and other states. Among the hardest hit, the city of Buffalo, where two days of heavy snow and high winds created conditions that local officials say are likely the worst since 1977. Severe weather has trapped many residents inside homes with snowdrifts and cut power to dozens of homes and businesses. The storm’s scale was nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border.

