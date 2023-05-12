Arde Bogotá, critic of his album Cowboys de la A3 (2023

After “The night” (Sony, 21), Bogota burns It has become one of the great national bands, one of those that occupy the first lines at festivals. But all that rock revolution that Murcians have been carrying out since its inception was subject to their next movement and today, finally, it has arrived.

“Cowboys de la A3” (Sony, 23) is the name of their second album in which they put us in their van to make a trip of 12 stops turned into songs. A record in which love is the central axis, but in which animals are of great importance, see “Dogs”in which the concerns of the younger generations also have a place, “All my friends are sad” and that it is full of references of those that he likes so much, from football of yesteryear, to a hotel in La Mancha and even the famous horoscope crosses or, of course, cars.

The sound of the album is classic rock without restrictions, but a sharper point than in its previous reference. You can tell that they have gained experience during those two years of touring and that, in addition, they have the pleasure of playing within one of the star genres. We find the songs that we could most associate with those from Cartagena in the first five tracks, where the three brilliant singles for the album’s presentation and songs as chantable as “Our sins” o “Stick your words into me.”

But the songs with the highest BPM are found in the second half of the album, right after “Co-pilots”, his most emotional ballad. This is the only way to understand that brilliant ending of “Veneno”, which reminds us of those bands that played with more Latin rhythms in the past, or that interlude that totally changes the pace of “Kisses and Animals” to turn it into a real sound bomb. An end to the album to keep jumping and shaking your head. See also Sergio Scariolo on the target of Real Madrid | Sports

Although if we had to define the album in a single feeling it would be emotion and if we took it to a piece that would be “The Salvation”. That lyrics about the importance of the return home, that base that is gaining epicity as the track passes and having reached the end of the journey is what makes this piece so differential that from today it has become an instant classic of the patriotic rock