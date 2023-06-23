Home » Arde Bogotá share a remix of “Los Perros” and dates in the theater
Arde Bogotá share a remix of "Los Perros" and dates in the theater

The music of Bogota burns It is defined by its youth, power and dynamism. They have revolutionized the Spanish music scene by calling themselves a “rock band”, with influences ranging from Arctic Monkeys y Foo Fighters until Miley Cyrus y Bad Bunny. Now they publish an electronic remix of one of their most acclaimed songs, in collaboration with the DJ’s Andres Campo y K-Style. “Los perros” is part of her latest album, “Cowboys de la A3” (23).

Andres Campo He is one of the most acclaimed producers and DJ’s nationwide. Resident at Florida 135 in Huesca, he has participated in relevant festivals worldwide such as Tomorrowland, Printworks or RESISTANCE. K-Style He is one of the most important DJ’s and producers in the northern Spanish techno scene. Resident at Zul Technoclub, he has collaborated with international artists such as Nicole Moudaber or Sam Paganini. He is the creator of the SummerFun Laredo festival, one of the benchmark events for Spanish electronic music. Together they have given a techno twist to “Los perros” by Bogota burns.

After the success of his second album, “Cowboys de la A3”, Bogota burns It has established itself as a true revolution in the Spanish rock music scene, and they are in full festival tour throughout the country. Now they announce the first dates of concerts in rooms to complete their tour. For now, they will be Pamplona (Zentral, October 20), Barcelona (Razzmatazz, November 3), Bilbao (Kafe Antzokia, November 30), Vitoria (Jimmy Jazz, December 1) y Santiago (Capitol Room, December 15). Tickets are now available at exoplaneta.es.

