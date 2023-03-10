Home World Arde Bogotá today become the “Cowboys de la A3”
After the release of “Los Perros”, the group Bogota burns releases “Cowboys de la A3”, the second preview of his second album that will be released on next may 12.

Inspired by folk and rock ballads, “Cowboys de la A3” is a fundamental song to understand the band’s new theme and sound. With the production of Lalo GVthe theme plays with different levels of intensity and uses a metaphor that evolves from a nostalgic approach, sustained by the acoustic guitar, to an epic cry at the end wrapped by a string quartet.

The entire audiovisual narrative of this project tells a story, that of the pilot and co-pilot- played by Adriana Jacome y david dali– through several chapters. In this second chapter, we embark on a journey towards the feeling of belonging, towards a different lifestyle and towards the search for purposes, to the limit.

Thus, Arde Bogotá prepares us for the imminent album with the same name “Cowboys de la A3”, an album of songs that talks about travel and that is already available for pre-sale. A highly anticipated album after “The night” (Sony Music 21), which two years after its release, continued to appear on the list of best-selling albums in Spain.

Of “The night” in the magazine we commented: “Influenced by bands like Heroes of Silence o Supersubmarina, have taken the sound of “Antiaéreo”, their first hit, and have elevated it in each of these ten pieces. In the first half of the LP we find formulas closer to pure rock like “Tijeras”, others that border on funky like “Cariño” and indie hits like “A lo oscuro”. Without a doubt, they are the most accelerated of the work, since, after the first five cuts, the rhythm goes down, coinciding with the history of the disc. That frenetic night begins to slow down and we notice it in “Millenial” or “As high as your doubts”, more stripped of instruments and closer to pop; and above all in “El Dorado” and “Exoplaneta”, both indie ballads that round off this great work”.

