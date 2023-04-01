Are plant-based milks healthy?

More and more often we see plant-based milks on offer that mostly contain artificial sweeteners, and how healthy they are and which milk is the most recommended, says Milka Raičević.

In recent months, we have come across a weaker selection of long-term milk in domestic markets, but that’s why there is no shortage of other types of milk and it is not an easy choice for consumers. Goat’s milk, oat milk, rice milk, pistachio milk, hazelnut milk, coconut milk, almond milk, the choice is considerable, and when it comes to sour milk drinks, there is also a wide range on offer.

However, the price of certain milks is quite high, and Milka Raičević, a dietitian-nutritionist, reveals which of them is actually the healthiest.

“Just as we eat different types of bread, we should also consume different types of milk. In general, the healthiest is donkey milk, which is also the most expensive, but when it comes to cow’s milk and the percentage of milk fat, I would recommend milk with 2.8 or 3.2 percent milk fat for children, bearing in mind that they need much more fat than an adult man. On the other hand, in the later period of growth and development, especially when it comes to adults, milk with a lower percentage of milk fat should be taken, because the body needs to digest these fats from milk. Milk is difficult to deceive, it is someone’s mother, someone’s stepmother”says the nutritionist, whose first recommendation is sour milk products that are rich in probiotic cultures.

However, as Raičević claims, you won’t make a mistake if you take full-fat milk, because in the case of milk with a lower percentage of milk fat, in order to take something away, you have to add something else to improve the taste.

“I am not afraid of fat from milk because cholesterol is not obtained from milk fat, which is also the biggest misconception, but due to an insulin disorder”emphasizes the nutrition expert and appeals that some measure when it comes to milk intake must be known.

“One glass of sour milk, one glass of sweet, possibly two, are quite enough. If dairy products are consumed at night, in that case it is best to consume a sour milk product because you will fall asleep more easily and the body will have less strain”, says Raičević.

Change manufacturers

He also recommends that we consume dairy products from different milk producers because each of them has a specific probiotic culture.

“It is very important that we do not stick to just one probiotic culture, but introduce various probiotic cultures that will allow the layer of bacteria in the large and small intestine to be distributed in the right way and increase our immunity. My recommendation is first of all kefir because it has a unique culture,” says Raičević, adding that in supermarkets you can now find milk and milk products that have specific formulas and are intended for a specific group.

The nutritionist therefore points out that you should always read the contents of the packaging before buying.

Boil milk before use

Our interlocutor states that it is not so important whether we consume fresh or long-term milk, with the fact that fresh milk should be used the same day, and long-term milk has an expiration date. However, as he advises, before use it would be good to the milk boils.

Are plant-based milks healthy?

Plant milks are actually water extracts of cereals that serve as a substitute for milk of animal origin, and were created in response to the demand of a large part of the population that developed an intolerance to cow’s milk. Also, they are used by those who want to avoid or reduce the intake of foods of animal origin, and are especially popular during fasting.

“Plant milks are much easier to deceive, but we are not so used to consuming them. Let’s say the Chinese don’t drink cow’s milk because they don’t have the enzymes to digest it, and that’s why plant-based milks are largely intended for their market, although they also consume sour milk products, which implies that we can all digest them.”says Raičević, noting that it is the most ideal of all plant-based milks oat milk which is classified in the category of mother’s milk because it is the only milk that does not have any side problems when it comes to introducing it into the diet.

“Nevertheless, almond and coconut milk, which has the composition of human plasma and is good for children, athletes and pregnant women, are more often used in our country, while almond milk primarily preserves bones and gives them strength. There is also soy milk, but before buying you should check whether it is from organic cultivation”, advises our interlocutor, who believes that the most ideal option is to make your own plant-based milk instead of buying it, as they mostly contain artificial sweeteners and colors.

