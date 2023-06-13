Home » Are red, yellow or green apples healthier | Magazine
Which apples are the best for health, are they yellow, red or green? The nutritionist explained the composition of each type!

Apples are the fruits that are eaten the most in Serbia. They are available in all seasons, there are plenty of varieties, and which one is the people’s favorite? If you ask most people, they will tell you that they are chosen by the color of the fruit. A question that also interests many is which are the best for health. Are they red, yellow or green?

And although it seems that the content of useful substances cannot be determined only on the basis of the color of the fruit, doctors say that there are still some indicators that tell how good a variety is for health. Russian nutritionist Valentina Ryabova explained how to determine the content of useful vitamins and minerals in apples based on their color.

What does color reveal?

According to experts, the color of the fruit can tell a lot about its composition and beneficial effect on health. For example, red and yellow apples have more carotene, while green apples have more iron.

“Generally speaking, every green fruit and vegetable helps the internal organs to function better, calms the nerves and improves metabolism. And all this thanks to the fact that these fruits contain iron, vitamins E and B groups, zinc and magnesium. It’s no coincidence that fans of green apples have somewhat ‘stronger’ nerves and better sleep,” notes the nutritionist.

The main advantage of red apples is their sweetness, especially compared to green ones. They help to quickly quench hunger and thirst, and also provide a large supply of energy. Carotene, which is found in red bark, is useful for vision and prevention of cataract development.

Yellow apples, like red ones, are rich in carotene, magnesium, zinc and iron. True, these minerals contain less than green ones. On the other hand, yellow apples have the most versatile taste – they can be both sweet and sour.

Which are the most harmful?

“No type of apple can be considered harmful, but there is a time of consumption that is not recommended. In fact, if you eat them before a meal, they will increase the secretion of gastric juice and cause discomfort in the stomach. And this can further lead to exacerbation of gastritis and to cause heartburn,” notes the nutritionist.

