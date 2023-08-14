Are the indictments good for Trump?

Loading player

Within a few months, former US President Donald Trump was indicted following three different investigations, all involving fairly serious crimes. In the coming days, according to American newspapers, he could receive a fourth indictment in Georgia for crimes related to the attempt to subvert the result of the 2020 presidential election. Despite this, his popularity with Republican voters has increased considerably in recent months. On the contrary: many analysts think that Trump’s popularity has not increased Despite the indictments, but Thank you to the indictments.

It is a phenomenon that various American analysts and political scientists have noticed, and which has been analyzed for a long time item of the New York Times: In conjunction with the announcements of the three indictments, and in particular the first one, Trump’s polls have improved, as well as donations from his supporters have increased and the media coverage of conservative TV and newspapers has generally become more favorable.

Trump has so far received three indictments, all this year: on March 30 for the alleged payment of 130 thousand dollars to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, which would have served to convince her not to divulge a sexual relationship she had with him a decade earlier ; on June 9 for having kept in his villa in Mar-a-Lago some confidential government documents dating back to his time as president, which contained information on nuclear weapons, military and intelligence plans; and finally on August 1 for conspiracy against the United States in relation to the events that led to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. Trump then risks being indicted a fourth time in the next days for trying to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Even just one of these indictments would be enough to end the careers of many politicians. On the contrary, it seems that Trump’s popularity among his electorate has benefited. Before the indictments, Trump’s electoral campaign for the Republican primaries and ultimately for the presidential elections seemed tired. Trump was coming off two big defeats (those in the 2020 presidential elections and the 2022 midterm elections) and among his voters there was a certain tiredness in their willingness to support him.

Then, on March 18 of this year, Trump posted on his social network Truth a message announcing that he was about to be arrested and urging his supporters: “Take back our nation!”. That message caused tremendous attention and dismay among them and helped put Trump back in the spotlight.

Trump has always cultivated an anti-establishment rhetoric and even when he was president he systematically tried to present himself as the “victim” of the plots of an alleged “deep state”, a concept that could be translated with the Italian expression “strong powers”. For this reason, when Trump was indicted for the first time in late March and was forced to appear in a New York court to plead not guilty, in the eyes of many voters it was proof that Trump was indeed persecuted by the establishment.

The most evident and concrete data to understand how much the indictments have brought attention back to Trump probably concerns the donations made to his electoral campaign. In the first three months of 2023, Trump had received a total of $12 million in donations. Then on March 30 came the first indictment, the one in the case of Stormy Daniels, and Trump received 13 million in donations in just seven days. The second indictment also led to an increase in donations to Trump, albeit not as intense.

After the first indictment in late March, Trump’s polls began to improve. By mid-February, Trump and his main challenger in the Republican primary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, were practically tied with a gap of just two percentage points (41 versus 39 percent). Today Trump enjoys a lead of 37 percentage points. However, this also depends a lot on the shortcomings of DeSantis, who in recent months has proved to be an extremely weaker candidate than expected.

Domestically, Trump’s polls also began to improve slightly but perceptibly starting in late March. If we voted for the presidency today, Joe Biden and Trump would be neck and neck. Trump seemed quite aware of this situation and recently said: “I need another indictment to win the election!”.

Il New York Times also analyzed Trump’s media appearances before and after the indictments: in the past two years (and especially after the disappointing result of the mid-term elections) the enthusiasm of many conservative media towards the former president had cooled down. On the tv Fox NewsFor example, coverage earlier in the year was much more favorable to DeSantis than to Trump. The newspaper New York Postwhich how Fox News belongs to the Australian billionaire Rupert Murdoch, had defined DeSantis “DeFuture”, as if to say that the future of the Republican Party was the governor of Florida.

After the indictments, Fox News and the other conservative media actually felt compelled to defend Trump, and the argument of the former president “victim of establishment plots” became so powerful that in a short time Trump once again dominated the political coverage of the conservative media.

Some analysts attribute what is happening to a peculiar personalization of the phenomenon known as “rally ’round the flag”: what causes a community to “cluster around the flag” in times of difficulty and support its leader regardless of the reasons for pre-existing discontent. This happens, for example, in states at war. With Donald Trump this phenomenon would have applied directly to his person.

According to polls, 86% of Republicans believe that the indictments have at least in part a political motive, and that they are an attempt to prevent Trump from participating in the electoral campaign. Furthermore, many Republican voters experienced the indictments as a very personal attack: more than half of Republicans – and 77% of Republicans who describe themselves as Trump supporters – believes that the indictments are a direct attack on people like them, who are represented by Donald Trump and his political message.

For many Trump voters, the indictments have become confirmation that he is the candidate to support. “Whenever you have a pack of dogs on your tail and you’re ready to face them and fight, you have my vote,” he told the New York Times a Trump voter from Florida. “DeSantis doesn’t have a pack of dogs after him, and that probably means someone is giving him his backing, or he’s sold out. Trump didn’t sell out.”

Trump and his team have also been exceptionally adept at turning each indictment into a major media event: every time Trump was forced to appear in court to be detained, plead innocent, and then be released (a common practice in thousands of people under investigation in the United States), not only ensured that dozens of journalists were present, but also managed the event in the media in such a way that, for example, televisions could film what was happening from every angle, even from inside of his car, and that they could obtain statements and interviews.

It is unclear whether this phenomenon of renewed support for Trump is passing, or whether at some point, with the start of the trial hearings, the seriousness of the crimes Trump is accused of will begin to become clear to his electorate as well. We must also consider that there are still many months left both to the Republican primaries, which begin in January 2024, and to the presidential elections, which are scheduled for November 5, 2024. The trends and enthusiasm of these months, by then, may have petered out or heavily modified.

