Are the Russians leaving Serbia | Info

According to the official statistics of the Ministry of Interior, 219,153 Russian citizens came to Serbia in 2022. However, not everyone stayed. As of May 15, he has an approved temporary residence permit 30,000 citizens of Russia.

In the 2011 census, there were 3,247 of them. The number of registered Russian companies approached the figure of 7,000. However, many return and close their businesses. After the arrival of Russian citizens, a series of changes took place in Belgrade. The offer of Russian products and culture has increased, and the biggest consequences are the jump in rent and apartment prices.

Many Russian citizens have decided to replace the capital of Serbia with a refuge in the interior of our country. The majority have the same impression, which is that they are not planning to leave Serbia anytime soon. In ten years, the number of Russians in Serbia has tripled. In the 2011 census, exactly 3,247 of them were registered, while in the last census in 2022, the year when the war in Ukraine began, that number was 10,486. This makes them the 16th minority community in our country, while in 2011 they were in 20th place, according to the data of the Republic Institute of Statistics. Currently, there are more of them, for example, than Germans, Ukrainians and Slovenians.

The largest number of them chose Belgrade for their life and work, 7,735 of them. Next in terms of number are South Bačka District (3,076), South Banat District (231), Srem District (328) and Mačvan District (364). About 30,000 Russian citizens were registered in Serbia in May on the basis of approved temporary residence, according to the official statistics of the Ministry of Interior.

Their stories are different, some saw Serbia as a transit country, and many decided to stay because they fit in well here and because they have a perspective here. Many closed their businesses and left… Some returned to Russia, others went to other countries.

From 2022, Russian citizens can travel without a visa to only six countries in Europe, namely Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Turkey, Georgia and Armenia. “We live in Belgrade now, the whole family got a residence permit. The husband found a job as a programmer in an IT company, while I am still looking for a job in Serbia, but I am partially working for a company in Russia. We are not thinking about returning there,” said one interlocutor, adding that her friends will not return either.

As she said earlier, she came to Novi Sad with her husband and child on October 11, 2020, and at that time they were both looking for work, renting accommodation through Airbnb and trying to find their way in the new environment. “We love Serbia. If all goes well, we’ll stay here“, another KD interlocutor briefly explained

We also talked to a Russian who was the manager of a Russian restaurant in Knez Mihailova Street in Belgrade, and in addition, he also sold food at the New Year’s fair on Republic Square. The restaurant was recently closed, and he temporarily had to return to Russia due to family obligations. “I am ready to return to Belgrade, maybe in the fall. I have some job offers from Serbian companies“, Andrej said. Many other restaurants opened by Russians in the capital have also been closed.

The number of companies and entrepreneurs originating from Russia in Serbia increased by 37 percent in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Agency for Economic Registers. Therefore, they are the owners or founders of a total of 6,796 companies and companies.

According to official data from the Register of Business Entities, in the period 1 January – 15 June 2023, natural and legal persons from the Russian Federation founded 377 companies and 2,141 entrepreneurs were registered. The number of established companies in 2022 was 1,034, and the number of established entrepreneurs was 3,244.

The most common areas of business in 2023 are information technology, consulting and computer programming. The arrival of Russian programmers and IT experts is an example of so-called “white migration” because they are highly educated people who bring their knowledge to the Serbian market. Many experts agree that this is a good stimulus for the Serbian economy. They were also employed here in foreign companies, but they also transferred their old jobs from Russia, perfecting them here. In this light, it is also interesting to note that during 2022, the rental of office space increased, as well as its rental prices.

In addition to experts from the technology industry and marketing, there are doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, professors, translators… Catering is still popular among Russians in Serbia. Many restaurants and cafes with traditional Russian food have opened in Belgrade, and many are engaged in the home production and delivery of sweets and other delicacies. In addition, they are still employed as cooks, waiters or support staff in catering establishments.

They are known for natural cosmetics and treatments, so they also deal with cosmetic services. There are also numerous Russian artists who organize cultural and musical events, festivals and exhibitions. Non-specialized wholesale trade is one of the predominant registered activities of Russian companies.

However, not everyone managed. In a conversation with numerous interlocutors, it was said that a large number of those who decide to leave Serbia or some other European country after a temporary stay still return to Russia because “they cannot get used to the European way of life” or because their the family stayed in Russia.

