Pentagon officials have announced that aliens may be visiting the solar system.

In a draft document from last week, Pentagon officialsannounced that aliens may be visiting the solar system. They also indicated that they may send smaller probes to investigate, as NASA does when it explores planets.

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and Abraham Loeb, director of Harvard University’s astronomy department, said in a draft research report that an artificial interstellar object could potentially send numerous small probes in flight by Earth.

“That operation is not very different from NASA missions. These so-called “dandelion seeds” can be separated from the parent spacecraft by the Sun’s gravitational force or maneuverability.“, the experts stated, the “New York Post” reported. AARO was formed in July 2022 and is responsible for monitoring objects in the sky and in space, and potentially objects that can move from one reality to another.

The Pan-STARRS telescopes were created after 2005, when the US Congress tasked NASA with finding 90 percent of all near-Earth objects larger than 140 meters. In October 2017, the telescopes discovered an unusual interstellar object that was later named Oumuamua, or scout in Hawaiian.

The object showed no trace, was cigar-shaped, appeared straight, and was coming from the Sun. These features led scientists to think that the object was artificial. Three years later, another object was discovered that did not leave a “tail”. The report also says that six months before Oumuamua made its closest approach to Earth, an interstellar meteor about a meter wide fell to Earth and had a similar shape to Oumuamua.

“With good design, such small probes can reach Earth or a solar system for exploration while the mothership passes by at roughly the Earth-Sun distance, as was the case with Oumuamu. Astronomers can’t detect the miniprobes because they don’t reflect enough sunlight for telescopes to spot them,” the authors added.

