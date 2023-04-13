Arezzo, 13 April 2023 – Tragedy in the night ad Arezzo. A man has killed his wife and mother-in-law. He fatally wounded them with a knife. It happened in an apartment in via Benedetto Varchi where the couple lived with the two sonsa sixteen year old and a little girl.

The older of the two women died immediately, the daughter died in the hospital where she had been transported in desperate conditions. Arrested by the police the man, a fifties.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Marco Dioni, arrived at the scene of the crime together with the head of the mobile team Sergio Leo.

During the night, the same prosecutor questioned the fifty-year-old, of North African origin, who was stopped by the agents of a steering wheel. His eldest son would have given the alarm to the police.

According to an initial reconstruction, the husband would have grabbed a kitchen knife and would have thrown himself against his wife and mother-in-law, from Arezzo. At the origin of the double crime perhaps a quarrel that degenerated into tragedy or perhaps a fit of madness.

After the attack, the man would have fled up the stairs, then took refuge in an external square while the eldest son would have called the police who, having arrived on the spot, blocked the man. The fifty-year-old in an evident state of confusion would have confessed immediately. According to the first rumors, it seems that the climate in the house had been tense for some time: the mother of the 50-year-old’s wife would often come to sleep with her daughter to protect her.