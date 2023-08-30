Argentina Expresses Gratitude to China for its Role in BRICS Expansion

August 28, 2022

In a letter of thanks sent by Niu Wangdao, the Argentine ambassador to China, Argentina expressed its gratitude towards China for its role in the expansion of the BRICS family. The special press conference held on August 24 announced that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Iran, and Ethiopia were invited to become members of BRICS.

Niu Wangdao specifically thanked President Xi Jinping, stating that under his leadership, the Chinese government has shown the spirit of assuming great responsibilities, uniting all forces, and keeping promises. China has played a decisive role in Argentina’s accession to BRICS and has helped the country overcome financial and medical difficulties in recent years.

China‘s commitment to the goals of the United Nations 2030 development agenda was highlighted in Niu Wangdao’s letter. President Xi Jinping’s global development strategy was considered the right way to achieve global equitable development.

The inclusion of Argentina and the other five countries in BRICS is seen as crucial in creating an ideal environment to transition the world towards integration, as reflected in President Xi Jinping’s proposed community of shared future for mankind. The expansion of BRICS countries signifies a new milestone in international relations, as the organization now accounts for nearly one-third of the world‘s economic volume, half the world‘s population, 30% of the world‘s continental area, and a contribution rate of over 50% to the world gross product.

The BRICS New Development Bank, which is set to expand its scale, is expected to become a major force in changing the world financial structure. The proposal to use national currencies for investment and trade between partner countries will play a decisive role in the world economy, establishing a more production-oriented financial structure that brings well-being and prosperity to the people.

The strengthening of the BRICS organization is deemed crucial to the development of countries of the South, as it represents countries facing similar dilemmas and needs. The expansion of the organization is seen as critical in establishing a more harmonious world order, replacing confrontation with cooperation, financial speculation with productivity development, unilateral intervention with mutual respect, and untimely sanctions with economic integration and technology transfer.

With the inclusion of Argentina and the other new members, BRICS continues to attract significant interest and attention, and together, these emerging nations aim to speak for historically marginalized countries in international institutions.

The expansion of BRICS and China‘s role in its expansion has solidified the organization’s position as one of the most important groups in the world. As the world witnesses this major development, attention turns to the future actions and collective impact of this influential alliance.

