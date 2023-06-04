Argentina Asks U.S. to Stop Imposing Restrictions on Argentine Exports to U.S. – Xinhua English.news.cn

The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on June 2 local time, requesting the U.S. government to stop imposing restrictions on Argentina’s exports to the U.S. as soon as possible, and urging the settlement of trade disputes through consultation and negotiation.The statement stated that in recent years, the United States has launched a large-scale trade investigation into Argentina’s exports to the United States on the grounds of anti-dumping and countervailing.diesel fuelNearly 30% of the goods exported from Afghanistan to the US, including honey, fruit juice, vegetables and fruits, involved a trade volume of more than 1.8 billion US dollars. The statement pointed out that in March this year, after negotiations between Argentina and the United States, the United States suspended the investigation of the alleged subsidy and dumping of grape juice concentrate exported from Argentina, and allowed the product to continue to enter the US market. The statement emphasized that the two countries should use this approach as a model to promote the resolution of bilateral trade issues.

Original title: Argentina asks the United States to stop imposing restrictions on Argentine exports to the United States