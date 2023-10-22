Argentina chooses new president, over 35 million voting

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 35 million Argentines are called to the polls today to elect their next president, who will remain in office until December 2027. In parallel, a new formation of the Congress will also be defined, which will be partially renewed, with 24 senators representing eight provinces and 130 deputies. The presidential race is decided between five candidates, even if only three have a real chance: The ultraliberist Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza (Lla)the progressive Peronist Sergio Massa of Union por la Patria (Uxp) and the conservatrice Patricia Bullrich of Together for change (Jxc).

The contest for the Casa Rosada is still open, with polls reflecting slim margins between the three candidates. The tipping point seems to be the large portion of undecideds and those who did not take part in the general primaries in August, in which 69% of the electorate participated, placing Milei in the lead with 29.86%.

To become president in the first round you need to score 45%, or 40% with a difference of 10% compared to the second. A possible runoff is scheduled for November 19. The winner will assume his presidential duties on December 10. On that day it will be 40 years since the return of democracy, when Raul Alfonsin took office as president of Argentina in 1983.

Argentina, life of “cartoneros” on the streets of Buenos Aires

19 Mercosur parliamentarians will also have to emerge from the polls for the national constituency and 24 for the regional one. Furthermore, we vote for the governor of the autonomous city of Buenos Aires (the Argentine capital), and of the populous province of Buenos Aires (the largest electoral list with 13,110,768 voters, 37.04%), Catamarca and Entre Ríos.

There are 35,394,425 eligible voters across the country. Among those registered, more than half are women (18,207,762). In the last elections, those of 2019, the progressive Peronist Alberto Fernández (Frente de Todos) was elected president with a turnout of 80.4%.

