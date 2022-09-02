A gun pointed straight at his face, inches from his face, as he walked home. Moments of fear in Argentina for the gesture of a man who attacked the vice president Cristina Kirchner. She had just gotten out of the car and was headed for the door of her house in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, when her weapon appeared from the crowd of her supporters, terrifying her. The man was arrested. President Alberto Fernandez spoke on TV of “attempted murder” and said that “the man pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire”.

The news of the episode was initially reported by the Minister of Security Anìbal Fernàndez. The images of what happened were broadcast by various television channels and circulated on social networks. “Now the situation must be analyzed by our staff to try to understand the motive and intentions of this person,” said Minister Fernandez.

The man was holding a loaded weapon (he had 5 bullets) and was aiming for the head. The vice president was surrounded by security, the man was then blocked. There was no shot from the gun. The arrested man had approached Kirchner mingling with the many fans of her waiting to greet her and ask for an autograph on her autobiographical book. Hundreds of activists gathered in front of the home of 69-year-old Cristina Kirchner since last week, accused of fraud and corruption related to the award of public contracts in her stronghold of Santa Cruz during her two presidential terms (2007-2015). The prosecution asked for a 12-year prison sentence and a life sentence.

The attack on the vice president was condemned by the opposition coalition Together for Change, which called for an investigation into the facts, as well as by the government. Solidarity with the vice president also came from the Venezuelan president Nicola Maduro.