Santiago de Chile – Six years in prison and lifelong ban from any political office: this is the shock sentence that arrived for the Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner. Thus ends the maxi trial for corruption, the so-called “Vialidad case” against 13 accused, including the current vice president of the Latin American country.

The reasons for the sentence will be disclosed in 2023, but strong protests are immediately expected from political parties close to Kirchner and from Argentine civil society, which is already protesting in the street against the judges’ decision.