Argentina, currency in free fall on the eve of the elections: on the parallel market the dollar breaks through 1,000 pesos

More than a race it seems like a bullfight. The last mile of the Argentine presidential elections is disputed between two candidates, the favourites, who face each other head-on with tightrope walking and unrealistic promises: Javier Milei, 53 years old, an anarcho-liberalist who tries to mix up the cards, and Sergio Massa, 51 years old , current Minister of Economy, long-time Peronist.

Hyperinflation

In the same hours in which the peso, the Argentine currency, collapses by 7.5%, the economic picture is cloaked in a profound crisis. Inflation is the sore point, the latest data shows an annual rate of 125%, one of the highest in the world. A madness that recalls, albeit on a smaller scale, the times of hyperinflation (1980s) with 4-digit price growth, an economic chaos that prevented any family planning and forced distribution companies to hire employees willing to change prices of items displayed on supermarket shelves several times a day.

Currency plummeting

The collapse in the weight of these hours, according to analysts, should be described like this: it is a drop equivalent to the overall drop of the previous week which in turn was close to that recorded throughout the month of September. An exponential trend – on the parallel market the dollar broke through the 1,000 peso mark for the first time – fueled by various factors: the liquidity crisis of the Central Bank, which is trying to contain the devaluation. And the continuous issuance of pesos by the Central Bank itself which, responding to requests from the Peronist government, would like to support and finance the social policies of the Executive.

The apogee of the conflict between Milei and Massa was reached on TV at the moment of the explanation of the candidates’ promissory note policy. With the unscrupulousness which, according to polls, allows him to gain many consensus, Milei, theoretician of thedollarization of the economy, said that “the peso does not even serve as fertilizer”, a statement which the Peronist Massa harshly rejected. «He is playing with people’s savings to gain an extra vote».

The exasperation of a large portion of voters, whose purchasing power is reduced without any integration, with “escalator” methods, seems to be rewarding Milei who announces increasingly draconian measures: the convocation of an extraordinary session of Congress to promote a state reform that «abolishes the Central Bank and initiates deregulation of the labor market». Not only. Milei rehabilitated the former Minister of Economy Domingo Cavallo, who established the parity ratio (1 to 1) between the peso and the dollar between 1991 and 2001, and for the former president Carlos Saul Menem, in power between 1989 and 1999, accusing today’s politicians of enjoying “caste privileges”. Cavallo’s fixed parity, it should be remembered, ended up strangling the Argentine economy, at that point incapable of exporting goods and services due to a totally eroded competitiveness. Cavallo’s last act led to the resignation of President Fernando de La Rua, who was forced to leave the Casa Rosada by helicopter after serious street clashes and a death toll of thirty.

