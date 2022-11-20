Home World Argentina, is dead Hebe de Bonafini: leader of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo
Argentina, is dead Hebe de Bonafini: leader of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo

Argentina, is dead Hebe de Bonafini: leader of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo

SANTIAGO DE CHILE – In Argentina there is a saying: “When you don’t know what to do, look where the Mothers go”. The Mothers he refers to are the Mothers of Plaza de Mayothe group of Argentine women who during the years of the dictatorship of Saw he decided to take to the streets challenging the regime to ask where their children had gone, made to disappear overnight by the military.

