A man was arrested in Buenos Aires after pointing a gun at Vice President Cristina Kirchner as she got out of the car in front of her house: Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said. Several television channels broadcast an image of a person aiming at Kirchner’s head as she gets out of the car that had driven her to her home in Buenos Aires’ Recoleta neighborhood. “Now the situation must be analyzed by our forensic staff to analyze the fingerprints and the ability and disposition that this person had,” said the minister.

The man, who did not shoot, approached Kirchner in the waiting crowd to greet her and ask her for an autograph on her autobiography. Hundreds of activists had gathered since last week in front of the home of Cristina Kirchner, 69, accused of fraud and corruption related to the award of public contracts in her stronghold of Santa Cruz (south), during her two presidential terms (2007 -15). The prosecution asked for a 12-year prison sentence and a life ban from public office. The attack on the vice president was condemned by the opposition coalition Assieme for Change which called for an investigation into the facts, as well as by the government.

