A man was arrested Thursday in Argentina for pointing a weapon at Vice President Cristina Kirchner as she got out of the car to go home, Security Minister Ani’bal Ferna’ndez said. The image of the man pointing the gun as Kirchner got out of the car to drive home was broadcast on several television channels. “Now the situation must be analyzed by our forensic staff to try to understand the motive and intentions of this person,” said Minister Fernandez.

The man, who did not fire despite the gun being loaded, approached Kirchner in the crowd waiting to greet her and ask for an autograph for an autobiographical book. Hundreds of activists have gathered since last week in front of the home of Cristina Kirchner, 69, accused of fraud and corruption related to the award of public contracts in her stronghold of Santa Cruz (south), during her two presidential terms (2007 -15).

The prosecution asked for a 12-year prison sentence and a life sentence. The attack on the vice president was condemned by the opposition coalition Together for Change, which called for an investigation into the facts, as well as by the government. Solidarity with the vice president also came from the Venezuelan president Nicola Maduro.

-The man who attempted the life of the Argentine vice president “pointed the gun at her head, fired but the shot did not go off”. Argentine president Alberto Fernandez said this in a message on national television calling the incident “the worst accident since we recovered democracy” in 1983. Fernandez urged political leaders, and civil society, to repudiate the ‘accident.