Argentina, primary elections: the ultraliberal Milei is the most voted

The first official data, with 62.72% of the seats counted, indicate that in the presidential primary elections of Argentina the ultra-liberal candidate of the coalition La Liberta Avanza (LLA), Javier Milei, was overall the most voted candidate with 32.43% of the preferences.

In second place is the standard bearer of Peronism and current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa with 20.68%, in third place with 16.99% is the candidate of the centre-right coalition, Patricia Bullrich.

Only 69% of the 35 million eligible voters cast their vote today in Argentina’s presidential primary elections.

This is the lowest percentage recorded in primary elections and, in nominal terms, 1.4 million fewer voters than the previous primaries in 2019 and about 10 million voters who did not go to vote.

The day was characterized by glitches in the electronic voting system used in the capital Buenos Aires which caused a considerable delay in the opening of several polling stations and forced the electoral justice to authorize an extension of the closing time by seven polling stations.

