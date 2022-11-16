We are in the final stages of a historic process a Buenos Aires. Only the statements of the twelve defendants are missing. The prosecutor has already pronounced his indictment: he has asked for 12 years in prison. Then, it goes to judgment. It is expected by the end of the year and will mark a watershed in Argentine political history. The excellent defendant is Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, 70 years old next February, current vice president, former president from 2007 to 2015, ex Primera Dama, widow of another ex, Nestor Kirchner with whom she led the great South American country in tandem for over a decade. You are the standard bearer of Peronism, the spiritual heir of Juan Domingo Peronthe living incarnation of the latter’s wife, Evita.

The accusation

Beloved and hated, she lives intense and dramatic days. She swears to be innocent but the prosecution represented by the prosecutor Diego Luciani he claims he has gathered enough evidence to convict her of corruption. “You are the mastermind of the biggest plan to embezzle public money,” she claimed on August 23. “She The creator of an illegal association that favored her friends in her two terms as president”. Contracts in exchange for bribes, a common story for those in power but which must be demonstrated in a courtroom. The calls of coherence, the admissions, the confessions often of convenience are not enough.

Political opponents and co-defendants

With Cristina on the stand I’m there former ministers, undersecretaries, senior public administrators. Some caught in the act like the then Secretary of Public Works Jose Lopez arrested in 2016 after being caught trying to hide the bags they contained in a convent $9 million in cash. Luciani calls for an exemplary punishment, without discounts, including perpetual disqualification from holding public office. And it is also on this that the defense of the vice president herself is based. She knows she will never end up in jail, she enjoys parliamentary immunity as a senator. But faced with a guilty verdict, she also knows that any political future would be barred to her, including that of standing as a candidate, as she wishes, in the presidential elections on October 29, 2023. Long at odds with President Alberto Fernández, de Kirchner the day after the indictment and the request to 12 years in prison, she locked herself in her studio as a senator and recorded a video which she then posted on the net. You called the investigation a “sham”, “a clear attack on Peronism”, an initiative behind which the former president moves Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and likely his opponent at the next general consultations. “He is the representative of those who aim to destroy everything, wages, the rights of workers, of pensioners”, he said, looking straight into the room of his PC. She then went out onto the balcony and raised her arms greeting the hundreds of supporters crowded below her who responded with a roar.

The support of the militants

Having escaped the heavy suspicions of having covered up, for reasons of state and political expediency, the Iranian instigators of the appalling attack on Amia, the Jewish Mutual Assistance Center in Buenos Aires in 1994, with 85 dead and over 200 injured, the vice president he now plays his last cards. You have taken the pulse of the country and you have responded with enthusiasm and great support. Since the prosecutor made her request, the former Primera Dama’s home has literally been protected by hundreds of militants and supporters for fear that their heroin would be arrested. It was one of those hectic evenings that Fernando Sabag Morel, 35, a Nazi-inspired fanatic attempted to kill her with a pistol that misfired. The fact that he didn’t fire, with the bullet remaining in the barrel, has raised various theories, including that it was a staging by Cristina herself. But the gun existed and was aimed at her temple.

If the killer, linked to a network of fanatics determined to kill “that thief”, had been successful in Argentina, a real civil war would have broken out. The failed attack gave new vigor to the political action of the heir of Peronism. She has faced many battles, she is convinced of overcoming this one too. You will gather your people tomorrow for the 50th anniversary of Perón’s first re-election attempt after his return from exile in Spain. People are ready to acclaim her “Cristina presidenta”. A huge crowd before the verdict.