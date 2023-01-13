Listen to the audio version of the article

Argentina’s annual inflation rate skyrocketed to 94.8% in December, the highest level in 30 years. According to data released by the country’s statistical office Indec.

In 2021, the annual inflation rate in the South American country, grappling with a serious financial and economic crisis, stood at 50.9%. In December, consumer prices increased by 5.1% compared to the previous month, according to Indec.

“Our responsibility and our greatest challenge is to lower inflation, because it is the fever of an economy in difficulty,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa wrote on Twitter after the release of the data.

This could be achieved through “sound financial management, discipline, adherence to clear objectives and a responsible approach in all areas,” he added.

Argentina’s inflation rate is one of the highest in the world. To finance the budget deficit, the central bank of the South American country continues to print fresh money.