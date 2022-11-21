Home World Argentina, the Pope recalls the courage of Hebe Bonafini
Upon learning of the death of the president of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Hebe Bonafiniwhich took place yesterday, Pope Francis sent a message in which he praised the “strength and courage” of this woman, who knew how, “in moments when silence reigned”, “keep alive the search for truth, memory and of justice” for the desaparecidos of the Argentine dictatorship.

In the text, published today byMothers Association of the Plaza de Mayo – and dated Santa Marta, 20 November 2022 – the pontiff recalls that Bonafini “like all of you, was able to transform his life, marked by the pain of his missing sons and daughters, into a tireless quest for the defense of the most marginalized and forgotten” . I remember, she then says, “in the meeting we had in the Vatican, the passion you transmitted to me in giving a voice to those who didn’t have one”.

Argentina, torturer Miguel Etchecolatz dies at 93

Her commitment, the message continues, “led her to march every week so that oblivion did not take over the streets and history, and that commitment to others was the best word and the antidote against the atrocities that they suffered”. “In this last ‘march’ – concludes the letter – we accompany her with prayer, asking the Lord to grant her eternal rest and not allow all the good done to be lost; to you, who comforts you and accompanies you to continue to be the Mothers of Memory”.

Argentina is looking for you

by Carlo Bonini (editorial coordination), Elena Basso. Photo by Erica Canepa. Multimedia coordination by Laura Pertici. Gedi Visual production

