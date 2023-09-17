Home » Argentina to Acquire 38 F-16 Fighter Jets from Denmark: Boosting Air Force Capability
Argentina to Acquire 38 F-16 Fighter Jets from Denmark: Boosting Air Force Capability

Argentina to Acquire 38 F-16 Fighter Jets from Denmark: Boosting Air Force Capability

The United States has approved Denmark’s sale of 38 F-16 fighter jets to Argentina, according to multiple sources. The deal, worth a total of US$338 million, includes 32 single-seat F-16AM and 6 two-seat F-16BM fighter jets. The contract also includes AIM-120 air-to-air missiles and JDAM precision guided bombs.

Currently, the Argentine Air Force has a limited number of fighter jets compared to its neighboring countries. With only 19 A-4R attack aircraft and 6 domestically produced IA-63 fighter jets, Argentina falls behind Chile, which has 46 F-16 fighter jets, and Brazil, which has various advanced fighter jets in its fleet.

Argentina had previously planned to introduce new fighter jets in 2017 and showed interest in South Korea’s FA-50 fighter jets. However, the deal was suspended due to an arms embargo imposed by the British government.

Among the later candidate models, Argentina considered Denmark’s second-hand F-16 fighter jets, Pakistan’s JF-17 “Fierce Dragon” fighter jets, Russia’s MiG-35 “Fulcrum” fighter jets, and India’s LAC Tejas fighter jet. Eventually, the MiG-35 and Tejas were eliminated, leaving only the JF-17 and second-hand F-16.

The JF-17 “Fierce Dragon” met all the requirements set by the Argentine Air Force, including technology transfer, cooperation in opening production lines in Argentina, and Chinese-made components. However, due to potential U.S. sanctions, similar to the case of Egypt’s purchase of Russian Su-35 fighter jets, Argentina decided to eliminate the JF-17 from consideration.

The F-16 fighter jets being sold to Argentina were ordered by the Danish Air Force in the late 1970s and have since undergone a mid-life upgrade. The upgraded F-16s are equipped with advanced tactical data links, helmet displays, electronic warfare systems, and various missile capabilities.

This sale of second-hand F-16 fighter jets is not the first of its kind, as other countries like Romania have also purchased and upgraded F-16s from different sources.

The approval of the sale by the United States marks a significant step for Argentina in strengthening its Air Force capabilities. With the acquisition of these F-16 fighter jets, Argentina aims to improve its quantity and quality of fighter jets to enhance its defense capabilities in the region.

