Argentina to Join BRICS Bloc, Opening New Market Opportunities and Strengthening International Relations

Argentina Announces Entry into BRICS Bloc, Joining Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, has announced that Argentina will be joining the BRICS bloc. The bloc is an economic, political, and social alliance that currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Fernández believes that this integration will provide opportunities for Argentina to open new markets, strengthen existing ones, promote investment flows, create employment, increase exports, and develop new technologies.

Argentina’s entry into the bloc is scheduled for January 1, 2024, alongside Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The five countries that currently make up the bloc represent over 42% of the global population, 30% of the world territory, 23% of GDP, and 18% of world trade. Additionally, they contribute 16% of exports and 15% of imports of goods and services worldwide.

International analysts emphasize the significance of Argentina’s joining the BRICS bloc. Eduardo Martínez, an international analyst, points out that the bloc’s GDP will represent 31.5% of the world‘s GDP, surpassing the G7 nations. Juan Venturino, a lawyer and international analyst, suggests that Argentina’s membership in the alliance will improve the country’s negotiation conditions and reduce tariffs.

Argentina’s membership in the BRICS bloc also provides access to credits from the New Development Bank (NBD). This multilateral entity was created in 2015 and aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries. Analysts suggest that Argentina’s entry into the bloc could help the country with its debt.

Fernández highlights the importance of the BRICS group for Argentina’s trade relationships. Brazil is the main trading partner for four Argentine provinces, while China is the main destination for exports from eight provinces. India is an important buyer of Argentine corn, while Brazil is the primary importer of domestically manufactured wheat and barley.

However, there are mixed opinions regarding Argentina’s integration into the BRICS bloc. Marcelo Elizondo, an international analyst and consultant, mentions that entering the bloc comes at a time of uncertainty, with concerns about Russia’s reliability and China‘s actions in Ukraine. Some argue that Argentina should strengthen its ties with the Western world, while others see the integration as positive and beneficial for the country’s relationship with the United States.

The entry of Argentina into the BRICS bloc is scheduled for January 1, 2024. However, with the upcoming presidential election in less than two months, the situation may change depending on the new president’s perspective. The government and the opposition are currently debating whether congressional approval is required for Argentina’s incorporation into the bloc. Despite the differences, analysts believe that Argentina’s entry into the BRICS bloc will offer numerous opportunities for economic growth and development.

