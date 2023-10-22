Argentina to the vote, favorite “el loco” Javier Milei

On the eve of the most uncertain election in the last 30 years, the snapshot of the economic crisis comes from a fact that almost seems like a joke: today the Monopoly banknotes are worth more in Buenos Aires than the real peso notes that are needed to buy the entire game in box. The package contains 210 fake tickets, to buy it you have to shell out 25 dollars, i.e. 250 100 peso notes, the most depreciated currency in recent months globally. “Normal” scenes, in a country with inflation at 138% on an annual basis, more than 10% per month. In the shops, food products increase even a couple of times a week, there is no estimate that will last more than three days, we are navigating by sight in turbulent waters to say the least. Yesterday and today the exchange houses remained closed, the few dollars are locked in the safe which from Monday, depending on the election result, could be worth much more. It is in this Weimar Republic scenario that thirty-five million Argentines must choose who will govern them for the next four years. And it is in this socioeconomic chaos that the most disruptive outsider of local politics since the return of democracy grew up, the “libertarian” Javier Milei, physique of a retired rock singer, admirer of Trump, Bolsonaro and former president Carlos Menem, toni in Beppe Grillo’s first style, a “vaffa-day” that has lasted for a year now.

He is the man to beat or, at least, the one everyone has to chase: he closed his campaign in a sports hall packed with young people, with people masked as lions and lots of giant cardboard 100 dollar bills with his big face. “Our currency is barely enough to wrap fish, we must adopt the dollar because only in this way will we find stability”. To support his shaky thesis he cites the advent of the Euro in Europe, but does not tell his supporters thatdollarizing the disastrous Argentine economy would have a very high social cost, would impoverish what little remains of the middle class, in short it would be a tear-jerking cure and blood even more serious than the current disaster. “Then there is another irrefutable truth – adds the economist Maria Elizabeth Bacigalupo – we would need a figure of no less than 36 billion dollars; and indebted as we are, no one in the world would trust us to lend them.”

The other watchword of Milei’s thought is the destruction of the welfare state. He wants to eliminate everything public, from health to education, to subsidies for transport and infrastructure. He promises lower taxes for everyone and everyone will solve his problems on their own. “If a road needs to be asphalted in a neighborhood, the neighbors will take up a collection and hire a specialized company. I assure you that they will pay less, because there will not be corrupt politicians to eat them up.” Milei especially scares the Peronists, who govern today as they have done 71% of the time since the end of the military regime in 1983. Their candidate is Sergio Massa, who is at the same time economy minister, not a particularly happy choice given the ongoing crisis. As is always done in these cases, Massa promises a government of national unity, he claims that as president he will be able to do better than he has done so far, but his position is objectively complicated. The government-friendly media points the finger at the defense of rights, at the train ticket which costs a trifle because there is state subsidy, at the primary school in whose canteen children from the suburbs where there is no sewer eat. In other words, the little you have is thanks to us, with the right you wouldn’t even have that. The problem, however, is that they have been repeating the same thing for 20 years and people have also gotten tired of it.

“Milei’s fuel – explains political analyst Martin Rodriguez Yerba – is inflation which destroys people’s purchasing power and anger towards politicians who have not improved the situation for a long time. His recipe is to sweep them all away and this resonates with a good part of the electorate”. The third force is represented by the moderate center-right which is nominating Patricia Bullrich, former security minister in the government of the conservative Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), the only non-Peronist interlude for twenty years now. Until six months ago they were ready to take on the general discontent, but now they appear displaced by Milei’s impetuosity. It will be a game to the last vote, which could even end tonight. If Milei, given the lead in almost all polls, exceeds 40% of the votes with a ten point lead over the second, he will become president. Massa and Bullrich try to prevent him and fight to get the ticket to play against him in the second round scheduled for mid-November. And in a month the Monopoly play money will certainly be worth much more.