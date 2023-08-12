Argentina wants to punish fans who burn its banknotes

On Thursday, Argentine authorities said burning, tearing or destroying banknotes in stadiums in the province of Buenos Aires (Argentina) would be considered a crime. In the last year the practice has become quite common among the supporters of the Brazilian, Chilean and Uruguayan football teams traveling to Argentina for the South American cups: in fact, on several occasions foreign fans have destroyed 1000 peso banknotes to make fun of the prolonged crisis economy of the country and the low value of the peso, the Argentine currency.

Argentina has been going through a very serious economic crisis for years, with inflation this year exceeding 100 percent on an annual basis for the first time since the end of the hyperinflation of the 1990s. Second data from the Argentine statistical institute, year-on-year inflation reached 115.6 per cent in June, prices more than doubled in the last year and the Argentine peso is worth less and less in relation to all major foreign currencies. In February, a larger denomination banknote was introduced, 2,000 pesos, to avoid consumers having to carry around lots of banknotes, even for small daily expenses.

Currently 1000 pesos are worth 3.5 dollars at the official exchange rate and less than 2 at the clandestine one, the so-called “dólar Blue”: the latter is completely “cleared through customs”, complete with quotations in the newspapers, and it is what people resort to daily, both Argentines and tourists.

Burning or tearing up the 1000 peso banknotes is therefore quite cheap for foreign fans who follow their teams in the Copa Libertadores (corresponding to the Champions League) or Sudamericana (equivalent to the Europa League) matches. The last time it happened was Wednesday with the fans of the Brazilian team Corinthians on the field of Newell’s, a team from Rosario, but it has been a recurring scene for months. In South American stadiums, even more than in European ones, clashes between fans, provocations and racist insults are frequent.

Corinthians fans burning tickets. Always the same these guys🙄 pic.twitter.com/U5VRPd9YxZ — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) August 9, 2023

On Thursday, the agency for the prevention of violence in sporting events of the province of Buenos Aires (Aprevide) communicated to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) that the act of destroying banknotes will be interpreted as a provocation and an incitement to violence and punished according to the laws already in force, which provide for up to 30 days in prison. Most of the Argentine clubs involved in the continental cups play in the province of Buenos Aires, but the new interpretation could then be extended to the whole country. CONMEBOL also added that fan teams guilty of these episodes will be punished with a $100,000 fine.

On the eve of next year’s presidential elections, the theme of the economic crisis is central to the Argentine public debate: last summer, three different ministers of the economy succeeded one another in the space of a month. The current economy minister, Sergio Massa, is also the centre-left coalition’s candidate for president.

The policies implemented to try to slow down the growth of inflation and the fall in the value of the currency have not so far been decisive: at the moment, the weakness of the Argentine Central Bank is especially worrying, whose reserves in dollars have reached their lowest level since 2006. Dollars are essential to ensure economic stability given the volatility and weakness of the peso. In March 2022, the International Monetary Fund approved a 30-month rescue package with a final value of 44 billion dollars (modifying the conditions for repaying an outstanding debt), but not even this intervention can guarantee a structural improvement in the Argentine economy.

