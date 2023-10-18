Argentina’s Presidential Election: The Rise of the ‘Caste’ and its Impact on the Political Landscape

Days before the presidential elections in Argentina, the term “caste” has taken center stage in the political scene, thanks to the anti-establishment speech of presidential candidate Javier Milei. However, recent associations with unionist José Luis Barrionuevo have called Milei’s stance into question. Barrionuevo, the leader of the gastronomic union, has confirmed his role in coordinating inspection operations of the libertarian party in 11 provinces during the elections.

The rise of Milei and his anti-system, anti-political speech following his surprising victory in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous, and Mandatory elections (PASO) has now been met with criticism, particularly due to his alliance with Barrionuevo. Patricia Bullrich, the presidential candidate of Together for Change, has labeled Milei’s association with the union leader as “caste,” a term that Milei himself has used to refer to the political establishment. Questions have also been raised within Milei’s own party, with his running mate Victoria Villarruel expressing discomfort with Barrionuevo’s presence.

During an interview in December 2021, Milei defined the “caste” as “those who are in politics but are immoral”, referring to those who implement policies that harm people and protect their privileges at the expense of others. However, experts argue that the term takes on a different meaning in Argentina’s current political context. Carlos Fara, a political analyst, considers the caste to be the political establishment and the two major political coalitions, Union for the Fatherland and Together for Change. Sociologist Francisco Martinelli believes that Milei’s use of the term also includes those who have been involved in politics, regardless of their political affiliation.

Milei’s use of the term “caste” aims to provoke and threaten his political adversaries while exciting his supporters, creating hope for a possible presidency. Diego Barovero, a historian and vice-rector of the National College of Buenos Aires, suggests that Milei seeks to promote a separation between the represented and the representatives, positioning himself as a peer to the citizens and criticizing the so-called political caste.

The use of the term “caste” is not exclusive to Argentina and has been widely used by populist movements across the political spectrum, from the extreme left to the extreme right. In Spain, the term has been used by leaders such as Pablo Iglesias of Podemos and Santiago Abascal of Vox to denounce those in power who benefit at the expense of the rest of society.

Overall, Milei’s use of the term “caste” has sparked controversy and raised questions about his alliances and political stance. As Argentina’s presidential election approaches, the role of the caste in politics remains a prominent topic of discussion.

