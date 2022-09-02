Vice President Christina was threatened with guns that night, and the suspect has been arrested.

[China News Agency]Buenos Aires News: According to the Associated Press, on the evening of September 1, local time, Argentine President Fernandez issued a statement saying that Vice President Cristina was threatened with guns that night, and the suspect has been arrested .

Reuters reported that on September 1, Christina was held by a man with a pistol at the head outside her home. Fernandez said in a televised address that the gun contained five bullets. “A man pointed the gun to her head and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire and Christina was still alive.”

According to Reuters, the gunman, identified as a 35-year-old Brazilian man, was quickly arrested by police at the time of the incident.

Fernandez called the incident “the worst since the restoration of democracy” and urged all sectors of society to criticize the attempted shooting.

In December 2019, Cristina became the Vice President of Argentina. Christina is facing trial for alleged corrupt practices during her presidency from 2007 to 2015, a charge Christina vehemently denies, the Associated Press said.