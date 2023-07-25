Argentine Nun Maria Galina Discovers Her Calling at World Youth Day in Madrid

Argentine Nun Maria Galina Finds Her Calling at World Youth Day in Madrid

Argentine nun Maria Galina, a member of the Carmelite Order, recently spoke about her life-changing experience at the World Youth Day in Madrid back in 2011. Galina, who is in charge of Casa Martin, the birthplace of Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ, revealed that the event helped her discover her true vocation within the church.

“I was exploring and searching for my place in the Church,” Galina shared with the Vatican News Network. “During that World Youth Day, I found the answer I was looking for.”

Galina embarked on a journey from her motherland, Argentina, to join fellow young churchgoers in Madrid for the international gathering. It was her first time attending such an event, and she was thrilled to take part in a two-week itinerary leading up to the World Youth Day. This itinerary involved pilgrimages in Italy, Portugal, and Spain, which allowed her to expand her knowledge and embrace the diversity of charisms (gifts) within the church.

One of the highlights of the World Youth Day was a unique space called “The Tent of Encounter.” Galina was deeply moved by the power of prayer in this place. After praying in the tabernacle, she visited booths representing different religious families. It was at the Carmelite booth that her heart resonated strongly. Although she had never heard of the Carmelites before, she felt an immediate connection to their charism and spirituality.

“I realized that I had a Carmelite soul at that moment, and the Carmelites were my place in the Church,” Galina declared. “In Spain, I discovered the charism that was hidden in my heart, even though I had never been aware of it. That was the first step in my understanding, and it led me to where I am today.”

The impact of the World Youth Day left an indelible mark on Galina. She emphasized that the event is a wonderful opportunity for young people to discover their place in the Church and to recognize the presence of God in themselves and others. Galina described the sense of unity and familial bond she felt among strangers during the event.

“For a brief moment, it feels like an ideal world, seeing strangers greet each other and communicate through gestures when they don’t speak the same language,” Galina shared. “At World Youth Day, we truly feel like one big family.”

Galina believes that the experience of World Youth Day allows participants to experience a living faith and a living Church. She highlighted the proximity of Pope Francis, also from Argentina, to the people, which serves as a reminder of how close God is to everyone.

The World Youth Day in Madrid 12 years ago not only helped Galina discern her vocation but also provided her with the opportunity to deepen her understanding and grow spiritually. Surrounded by people from different cultures and backgrounds but united by their faith, Galina found a sense of camaraderie and sisterhood that continues to guide her to this day.

To learn more about Sister Maria Galina and her inspiring journey, visit the official Vatican News website at www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

