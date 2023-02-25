“Argentine Stoner. Heavy rock and psychedelia (1995-2020)” is a book that recounts the emergence of a consistent, sustained, and valuable music scene in Argentina in recent decades. Also, perhaps unintentionally, it unmasks a spontaneous phenomenon, a side effect that is not harmful, but enriching. It is that the communication around rock as we know it for more than half a century, was always steered from the “origins of information”, from the partial vision that came from the US and England. All of us who were not born in those places or who do not belong culturally to them bought their colored mirrors with great pleasure (we are still doing it, because of course, this is art and there are mirrors that are irresistible!), but also, fortunately, we knew re-interpret them in our own way.

Argentina is a country with an unusual restlessness and thirst for music.

A renowned music critic from there, a native of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Devoto, said that “In every block of Buenos Aires there is a kid who plays an instrument.”

This truth like a fist positively affects the development of totally local scenes like this one by the Argentine stoner, obviously the direct daughter of the American stoner, but who defines his personality in large part thanks to a significant weakness for the founding groups of Argentine rock like Manal, Vox Dei, Rabid Fish o Pappo’s Blues. Owners of a dusty, creative sound, with ease for the hypnotic climate and the psychedelic trip, these bands are as progenitors of the greats of Argentine stoner as they are themselves. Kyuss.

Carlos Noro and Facundo Llano get into the ins and outs of this community of lovers of distortion and smoke, managing to capture -through small temporary inserts and extensive interviews with countless musicians- a detailed and deep level of hard data and valuable testimonials about the groups. that shaped this story that began with the birth of The Natas in 1994.

But although this essay could have had the full aroma of a biography of this mother band, the book goes much further, stubbornly focusing on the stories of other leading bands of the movement such as Dragonaut, The Ancient Ones, Poseidotic, Taura, Smoke from Cairo, etc He even mentions lesser-known bands but just as important for putting the scene on its feet like Buffalo, Santoro or the brilliant ones Stonerwitch.

Specific, “Argentine Stoner. Heavy rock and psychedelia (1995-2020)” It is an ideal effort for any fan of the genre or a very complete guide to fully immerse yourself in the great little world of the Argentine stoner.