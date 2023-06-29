Argentinian deathrollers Avernal arrive in Madrid

The Argentine deathrollers Avernal will perform in Madrid at the Sala Wurlitzer next Monday, July 3. The band arrives in the capital in the middle of their extensive European tour in which they will present songs from all their albums including, of course, the last one they have released to date, “Tzompantli” (mixed in Belgium by Martin Furia from the referential German band in the world of thrash Destruction).

In other words, we will live a night with a solid collection of overwhelming death songs with a punk attitude and a message of denunciation against the political system. To do this, Avernal makes use of resounding riffs and fast changes of rhythm, and of course guttural voices in Spanish and a lot of darkness.

Right now the group is celebrating its thirty-year career, which is why it is the highest reference in its field in Argentina and they have shared the bill with bands like Sepultura, Mötley Crüe, Meshuggah, Entombed AD, Deicide, Destruction y Gorgorothamong others.

