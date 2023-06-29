Home » Argentinian deathrollers Avernal arrive in Madrid
World

Argentinian deathrollers Avernal arrive in Madrid

by admin
Argentinian deathrollers Avernal arrive in Madrid

The Argentine deathrollers Avernal will perform in Madrid at the Sala Wurlitzer next Monday, July 3. The band arrives in the capital in the middle of their extensive European tour in which they will present songs from all their albums including, of course, the last one they have released to date, “Tzompantli” (mixed in Belgium by Martin Furia from the referential German band in the world of thrash Destruction).

In other words, we will live a night with a solid collection of overwhelming death songs with a punk attitude and a message of denunciation against the political system. To do this, Avernal makes use of resounding riffs and fast changes of rhythm, and of course guttural voices in Spanish and a lot of darkness.

Right now the group is celebrating its thirty-year career, which is why it is the highest reference in its field in Argentina and they have shared the bill with bands like Sepultura, Mötley Crüe, Meshuggah, Entombed AD, Deicide, Destruction y Gorgorothamong others.

See also  Guizhou Province held a work promotion meeting to crack down on new types of illegal and criminal telecommunication networks

You may also like

Usa, the Supreme Court: “Universities can no longer...

The showdown has begun in Moscow. Prigozhin’s sympathizers...

Tea Tairović in the arms of Uroš Račić...

natalija stevanović in the main draw of wimbledon...

Roberto Insigne would be close to Palermo, almost...

“Piazza Florio now in the hands of uncivilized...

Udinese Market – The Bull does not give...

What does the new ring road bring? How...

O winter 2023 do Hug – MONDO MODA

“He’s a double”- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy