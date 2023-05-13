Home » Argument at a meeting, the child throws objects in the office | Info
Argument at a meeting, the child throws objects in the office

Argument at a meeting, the child throws objects in the office | Info

Children are in the center of attention after the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, and people on social networks present situations in which they encountered ill-mannered children and parents.

Today, a client came to our company with a 3-4 year old child. While we are talking, the little one takes things from the tables and throws them at the wall. She nothing. I remind him that it’s not nice and I’m like let’s pick it up together. She says: well, he can, but just so you know, he didn’t throw all this away!! No, ma’am, we shoot each other with staplers while working… The child is bored, dizzy, and like a mother, I go to the car. I look out the window, the only car he can go to is across the street. The mother does not move. I say: he goes outside alone. She’s mad at me: Well, leave me alone, please!!! And he went after him“, it says in her “Tweet” in the description of the situation.

How do you solve the problem of inappropriate behavior of a child in a public place?

  • My child/children do not create such situations, they are well brought up

    0%
    (0)

  • We solve such situations by talking

    0%
    (0)

  • I ignore him until he just stops

    0%
    (0)

  • I threaten him that he won’t get the toy if he doesn’t behave himself

    0%
    (0)

