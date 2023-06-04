Arina Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros | Sports

Belarusian Arina Sabalenka won against American Sloane Stevens

Source: Profimedia

Belarusian tennis player Arina Sabalenka, the second seed at Roland Garros, advanced to the quarterfinals by winning against the American Sloane Stevens. Although the match was decided in two sets, 7:6, 7:5, this was an exhausting battle between two great tennis players, in which the Belarusian lost a 5:1 lead and two break points in the first set. Nevertheless, she found the strength to decide the first set in a tie-break, and she solved the second set with breaks for the lead 3:2 and 5:4, after which she calmly served for the victory – without losing a point.

After the match, in an interview with “Eurosport”, the Belarusian joked that many probably wondered why women’s tennis was on the program in the evening at the “Filip Shatrije” stadium. “Maybe someone didn’t like that the women’s match was on the evening program, maybe some thought that people wouldn’t come, but I hope they enjoyed it. I believe they will follow the women’s matches more now,” she said.

On Barbara Šet’s statement that she hit harder than Alcaraz in his victory today, Sabalenka revealed that she and the Spaniard were born on the same day, May 5, and that this is “most important” for a strong hand. “I don’t know, we are born that way, we share a birthday on May 5th, maybe it has something to do with it. If you are planning children, plan them on May 5th,” laughed Sabalenka.

The Belarusian will play against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.