Home » Arina Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros | Sports
World

Arina Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros | Sports

by admin
Arina Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros | Sports

Belarusian Arina Sabalenka won against American Sloane Stevens

Source: Profimedia

Belarusian tennis player Arina Sabalenka, the second seed at Roland Garros, advanced to the quarterfinals by winning against the American Sloane Stevens. Although the match was decided in two sets, 7:6, 7:5, this was an exhausting battle between two great tennis players, in which the Belarusian lost a 5:1 lead and two break points in the first set. Nevertheless, she found the strength to decide the first set in a tie-break, and she solved the second set with breaks for the lead 3:2 and 5:4, after which she calmly served for the victory – without losing a point.

After the match, in an interview with “Eurosport”, the Belarusian joked that many probably wondered why women’s tennis was on the program in the evening at the “Filip Shatrije” stadium. “Maybe someone didn’t like that the women’s match was on the evening program, maybe some thought that people wouldn’t come, but I hope they enjoyed it. I believe they will follow the women’s matches more now,” she said.

On Barbara Šet’s statement that she hit harder than Alcaraz in his victory today, Sabalenka revealed that she and the Spaniard were born on the same day, May 5, and that this is “most important” for a strong hand. “I don’t know, we are born that way, we share a birthday on May 5th, maybe it has something to do with it. If you are planning children, plan them on May 5th,” laughed Sabalenka.

The Belarusian will play against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

You may also like

Juve wins in Udine: Chiesa decides, Allegri in...

Kim Yo Jong Vows Second Attempt to Launch...

Apocalypse in India, the Minister of Railways: “Problems...

Easy visas for Italy for Russian investors with...

Harmonious Coexistence of Man and Nature—Shijiazhuang City Extensively...

I was scared I didn’t let him in...

The season in Serie A has ended, the...

Udinese – Allegri’s comment: “No negotiations with the...

TeLiMar is Italian champion with Gaetani Liseo

Udinese – Sottil’s words: “Sorry for having arrived...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy