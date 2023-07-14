Arina Sabalenka on Novak Djokovic | Sport

Victoria Azarenka explained the main differences between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic is the best player of all time and that obviously bothers a lot of people. Therefore, a way is sought to diminish its success at every turn. Journalist Simon Jordan tried it to some extent during his interview with Victoria Azarenka, but the Belarusian tennis player stopped him every time and had a ready answer.

The British tried it too, who on several occasions wanted to shift the blame to the Serb for certain things, Vika did not allow him to do so.

“I feel Djokovic doesn’t get enough credit, not as much as he deserves. Roger is elegant, he has incredible talent, he is probably the most talented of the three. Rafa is a fighter with a full heart. Novak’s mind? I have never seen anything like that in any athlete“, Azarenka began.

When she talked about certain problems with Novak’s statements, she defended him. “He faces a lot of criticism, yes, he causes some things himself, but his attitude must be respected. He doesn’t give up on what he believes in. I can agree or disagree, but that’s the way it is. His mind, that kind of discipline, determination. He really doesn’t get enough credit and I’m really blown away by him.”

When Sajmon tried to point out that “Novak deserved certain things”, Azaenka quickly shut his mouth.

“His work ethic, discipline. You can see that Eastern European influence. The character, they say he’s a villain, but I can understand him. There are double arshins for some. For him, to maintain that good image he would have to work much harder than Rafa and Roger. So in my eyes, Nadal and Federer, it’s like they can do no wrong, everything they do is supported, while for Novak it seems like he’s constantly going uphill.”

️ Vika on the male GOAT (Part 1) “Djokovic doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Roger is the most talented from the big three. Rafa is a fighter, full heart. Novak’s mind? I don’t think any athlete I’ve seen. Some criticism he brings on himself. I’m really amazed by him.”pic.twitter.com/HyTwOPdoDN — Jay (@theoverrule)July 13, 2023

He claims that the Serbian player is different now than it was before. “I feel that when he was younger, he wanted to be loved more. Now he stopped thinking about it, he didn’t care about it anymore. Something has changed.” It seems that what has changed is that Novak realized that whatever he says and does will be interpreted in a different way, he only thinks about tennis and proves to them on the court who is really the best.

At the end, she talked about her plans and goals and whether she is thinking about retirement at the age of 33.

“I haven’t fulfilled everything I want, I don’t think I’ll ever succeed in that, I’ll have to be satisfied with the fact that I gave everything I could and that it’s time to move on. I wanted to conquer everything, the sky is the limit, I really thought that way. That’s why I do everything at 100 percent, I certainly won’t be able to achieve everything I want, but it keeps me motivated and eager. I want to be remembered as a person who left this sport in better conditions than it is, I do a lot of things behind the scenes to help. I hope that in the future I will be able to influence more progress and progress. Billie Jean King was my inspiration, she fought for a better future and I believe in that. I wouldn’t play if I didn’t believe I could win a grand slam. When I feel that I can’t do it, it will probably be time to stop,” concluded Azarenka.



